Major General Hatami, commander-in-chief of Iran's Army, said the air defense force has gained new readiness and that any aggressor attacking the country again will face heavier damage.

Speaking during a visit to an exhibition of the remnants of drones and missiles shot down by Army air defenses, Hatami said the enemy, contrary to the image of power and invincibility it projects through psychological and cognitive warfare, is vulnerable and its military equipment and assets can be targeted on the battlefield.

He said large drones, missiles and other equipment used by the enemy and struck by air defense systems are on display at the exhibition, illustrating part of the successes of the air defense force's personnel.

MNA