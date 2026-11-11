  1. Politics
Nov 11, 2026, 3:21 PM

Iran's top security official:

Not a particle of enriched nuclear material to be exited

Not a particle of enriched nuclear material to be exited

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Major General Mohsen Rezaei has emphasized that Iran will not allow even a single particle of enriched nuclear material to leave the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Lebanese-based Al Mayadeen, General Rezaei highlighted that not any single particle of the enriched nuclear material will be exited from the country.

Regarding renewed US aggression against Iran, he stressed that any new US attack targeting US military bases, including those located far away, will be met with a severe response.

Iran’s top security official stated, "Ending the war on all fronts in West Asia, particularly in Lebanon, is one of our fundamental conditions."

“We will not allow even a single particle of enriched nuclear material to leave Iran,” General Rezaei reiterated.

“We have informed our Russian friends that the enriched materials will remain in Iran and that we will use them ourselves,” he said, adding, “We need enriched materials to design nuclear-powered ships and submarines.”

“We have reached an advanced level in electronic warfare, enabling us to take control of American drones and bring them down safely,” he added.

He also warned that any renewed US military attack would be met with retaliatory strikes against American military bases, including those located far from Iran.

Rezaei said ending the war on all fronts in West Asia, especially Lebanon, is one of Iran’s fundamental conditions. He warned that any new US attack would trigger strikes against the country’s military bases, including its distant bases.

MNA

News ID 249336
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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