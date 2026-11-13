In a post on his X account late on Thursday, in response to reports regarding the possibility that some countries might yield to US pressure to intervene in regional developments and the Strait of Hormuz, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “A sparrow that tries to fly after a stork will eventually break its legs (Korean proverb). Any direct or indirect involvement in acts of aggression or in inhumane economic terrorism against Iran - including the deployment of naval forces, military and logistical support equipment, and personnel - will be regarded as a hostile and unlawful act amounting to participation in the US aggression against Iran.”

“Such actions not only violate Article 2 (4) of the Charter of the United Nations but also fall within the definition of an act of aggression set out in UN General Assembly Resolution 3314,” he said, adding, “Invoking seemingly legitimate pretexts such as “protecting freedom of navigation” or “countering piracy” does not alter the unlawful and hostile nature of such actions.”

“Our message is unequivocal: No bilateral agreement or commitment with the United States can constitute legitimate grounds for violating a state’s obligations under international law or for participating in the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran,” Baghaei emphasized.

Any state that may participate in such unlawful aggressions, in whatever form, shall bear full responsibility for the resulting repercussions, he reiterated.

MNA/ 7009047