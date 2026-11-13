In Tehran, the funeral ceremony began in front of the main gate of the University of Tehran, with the participation of various segments of the public, esteemed families of martyrs and veterans, and a number of high-ranking state and military officials.

The nationwide funeral processions for 350 martyrs of Sacred Defense across country started on Friday with the participation of huge number of martyr-fostering nation of the Islamic Iran.

The remains of the martyrs were recovered from former battlefields in Fakkeh, Sharhani, Shalamcheh, Majnoon Island, Mehran, east of the Tigris River, and Chilat.

In addition to the capital's ceremony, the remains of another 240 unidentified martyrs are being carried in funeral processions and laid to rest in various parts of the country.

Mourners and pilgrims gathered along Enghelab and Hafez streets of Tehran hours before the ceremony began. Mourning stations have been also set up along the route to serve the participants.

The martyrs' remains were placed on designated trucks and welcomed into the ceremony with military music.

People of different social strata have attended the funeral processions, signifying the Iranian people’s love for the martyrs.

MNA