Speaking at the funeral procession of 110 unidentified martyrs during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), held in Tehran on Friday on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (SA), General Vahidi stressed that the enemy must learn from its repeated defeats, or it will face even greater lessons.

“Any act of aggression, no matter how minor, will be met with the devastating and painful strikes,” the chief commander of IRGC highlighted.

Earlier, General Vahidi had pointed to the mastermind and father of the Iranian Missile Program martyr Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, adding that the path of Iran's missile program, cannot be halted by threats or sanctions and continues with blood and faith.

Martyr Tehrani Moghaddam built the first missile with empty hands but a heart full of trust in God, and that today's fighters build power in the heart of mountains and deep underground with the same spirit.

Vahidi said the enemy should know that the path of Martyr Tehrani Moghaddam is not one that can be stop0ped by threats or sanctions, and that this path continues with blood and faith.

His remarks came on Wednesday on the occasion of National Aerospace Day, marking the martyrdom anniversary of the Father of Iranian Missile Program martyr Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam.

MNA