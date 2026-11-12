Two supertankers explode in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC

Two violating supertankers exploded and were stopped after crossing an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz overnight, the IRGC Navy said.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy's public relations office said the two vessels crossed the unauthorized southern route despite repeated warnings from its Strait of Hormuz traffic control center that the route was illegal and unsafe.

Both were supertankers carrying a combined total of more than 4 million barrels of oil, and are now burning as a result of their trust in the plundering and aggressor U.S. military, it said.

The IRGC Navy warned that any vessel in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz that switches off its navigation systems and cooperates with the U.S. smuggling army in crossing the unauthorized southern route of the strait will meet the same fate.

MNA