  1. Economy
Nov 11, 2026, 5:18 PM

Two violating oil tankers hit naval mines in Hormuz: IRGC

Two violating oil tankers hit naval mines in Hormuz: IRGC

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has announced that two more violating oil tankers have caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting naval mines.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the IRGC Navy said two violating oil tankers had switched off their navigation and identification systems and attempted to leave the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized route under the cover of US terrorist military forces, struck naval mines, and caught fire.

Despite efforts by their accomplices in the US military to extinguish the fires, the vessels are still burning fiercely and have been abandoned, the statement added.

The IRGC Navy stressed that US military officials do not need to board helicopters and stage a media spectacle outside the Strait of Hormuz to prove their lies, adding that aerial images of the Strait show the entire story without censorship. The following video footage of the burning ships was released by IRGC Navy. 

MNA

News ID 249343

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News