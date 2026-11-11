Two violating oil tankers hit naval mines in Hormuz: IRGC

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the IRGC Navy said two violating oil tankers had switched off their navigation and identification systems and attempted to leave the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized route under the cover of US terrorist military forces, struck naval mines, and caught fire.

Despite efforts by their accomplices in the US military to extinguish the fires, the vessels are still burning fiercely and have been abandoned, the statement added.

The IRGC Navy stressed that US military officials do not need to board helicopters and stage a media spectacle outside the Strait of Hormuz to prove their lies, adding that aerial images of the Strait show the entire story without censorship. The following video footage of the burning ships was released by IRGC Navy.

MNA