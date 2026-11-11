US, Israel must be held to account for waging war on Iran

Addressing the leaders’ summit of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian said the world needed to reconsider shared responsibility, climate justice and the inseparable link between peace and the environment.

He said wars targeting land, water, air and natural resources leave environmental consequences that can persist for generations. Referring to recent US and Israeli acts of aggression against Iran, President Pezeshkian said the strikes had caused extensive human and economic losses as well as serious environmental damage.

Citing assessments, he said attacks on fuel facilities in Asaluyeh had released approximately 500,000 tons of pollutants, while strikes on fuel storage facilities around Tehran had resulted in the release of about one million tons of carbon dioxide.

President Pezeshkian described the environmental consequences of military operations as a contradiction to global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. He said fuel consumption, explosions, infrastructure destruction and widespread fires could undermine years of climate and environmental protection efforts.

He also referred to attacks on protected areas and environmental ranger stations, describing such sites as shared assets that must be preserved for present and future generations.

The president called for stronger mechanisms to document, prevent and ensure accountability for environmental damage, urging the international community to connect climate commitments during peacetime with responsibilities during armed conflicts. He also called for stronger mechanisms to compensate for environmental losses resulting from military aggression.

President Pezeshkian said Iran had continued developing renewable energy despite sanctions and restrictions on access to international finance and technology. He noted that the country's renewable power capacity had increased from around 1,250 megawatts to more than 6,150 megawatts over the past two years.

He added that clean electricity generation had exceeded 4.5 billion kilowatt-hours this year, preventing an estimated 2.5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

President Pezeshkian said the Earth belonged neither to one nation nor to one generation, but was a trust that must be passed on safely to future generations.

Peace is a prerequisite for environmental protection, and environmental protection is a prerequisite for lasting peace, he said, reaffirming Iran's readiness for fair and responsible international cooperation.

MNA