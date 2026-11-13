Speaking at the funeral ceremony of the 110 unknown martyrs of the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) in Tehran on Friday, General Izadi stated that the myth that US military bases provide security is over, noting that the US imperialism is a paper tiger, and even American forces thousands of miles away are now worried.

Turning to the potential US’s renewal of war against Iran, General Izadi underlined, “We are prepared in all areas, including missiles, air defense, drones, naval capabilities and territorial defense, with the Basij present across Iran.”

Stating that the move taken by the Islamic Revolution has left the enemy desperate, emphasizing, “During the 12-Day war and also 40-day war [Ramadan War] imposed against the country by the US and Israel jointly, it was the enemy itself that directly entered the battlefield having realized that its proxies and lackeys were no longer capable of spearheading the confrontation against the Islamic Revolution.”

The Iranian people on the ground are at the forefront of this movement, he maintained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Izadi referred to the missile capabilities of the country’s Armed Forces, stating, "Our missile commanders, who are on the front lines say that we can launch a missile with a two-ton warhead to a range of approximately 1,500 kilometers, a capability we have worked hard to achieve.”

Turning to the enemy's weak situation in the region, the deputy IRGC commander stated, “Today, the world's greatest military power is facing serious challenges, and reports have emerged regarding a decline in morale among the fighters and personnel stationed on its aircraft carriers to the extent that they no longer dare to approach the maritime borders of Islamic Iran, choosing instead to remain hundreds of kilometers away."

The IRGC deputy commander went on to say that the powerful Armed Forces of the country will confront threats at every level without geographical limitations.

Back on Oct. 21, General Izadi had pointed to Iran’s full control of the strategic Hormuz Island and told that IRGC Navy and Aerospace Forces have operational and intelligence superiority over the strategic Hormuz Strait.

The powerful Iranian Armed Forces control the battlefield in the Strait of Hormuz which will continue for as long as the Islamic Republic desires.

Enemy bases in the region have come under attack by the brave Armed Forces of the country and it is evident that the enemy, both at sea and on land, is gripped by fear of the brave combatants of the country, he said, adding that enemies acknowledge that their missile stockpiles have been severely depleted, and the current situation has triggered a geopolitical earthquake for them.

Major General Izadi stressed that Iran's military capabilities and deterrence have reached a level at which frontline missile commanders are launching missiles carrying two-ton warheads over distances of 1,500 kilometers, thwarting enemy plots against the country's security and power.

The IRGC deputy commander emphasized that Iran's Armed Forces would deliver an immediate, effective and regret-inducing response to aggressors in the face of any threat, regardless of its level or nature. They would also act "without any geographical limitations" to crush the roots of oppression and arrogance, he added.

The remarks came amid Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei’s emphasis on maintaining intelligent combat readiness and maximum deterrence against potential threats.

MNA/7009235