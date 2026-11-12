The two presidents met on the sidelines of the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Türkiye, where they discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties and exchanged views on major regional and international developments.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of making greater use of the two countries’ capacities and opportunities to open new avenues for cooperation across various fields.

They highlighted the need to expand economic and trade relations, encourage greater engagement between the private sectors, and strengthen cooperation in science, technology and agriculture. Such initiatives, they said, could help advance the shared interests of the two nations.

The presidents also discussed international and regional developments, underscoring the importance of strengthening the role of independent countries in global affairs.

They emphasized dialogue, constructive engagement, mutual respect for national sovereignty and adherence to the principles of international law as essential foundations for international relations.

Cooperation among independent nations and stronger multilateral engagement were also highlighted as important means of addressing common global challenges and promoting peace, stability and sustainable development.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Pezeshkian congratulated President Lula on his victory in Brazil’s presidential election and wishing him success in his term in office.

MNA/President.ir