Iran’s top diplomat warned that Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza continues with little attention from Western media outlets, noting the declining coverage of the humanitarian catastrophe has allowed the suffering of Palestinians to fade from public view.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Araghchi termed the situation as a "Silent Genocide," criticizing the near-total lack of media attention to the unfolding crisis.

“The disastrous situation in Gaza is no longer making headlines in Western media,” he wrote.

“A Silent Genocide is going on with almost zero attention. It is shameful. And an indication that Israel has succeeded in one aspect of its effort to start wars to divert attention on failures,” the Iranian foreign minister added.

The flooding crisis has further exposed the consequences of the destruction of Gaza's infrastructure during the Israeli regime's military campaign.

According to Gaza's Government Media Office, heavy rains have submerged or damaged around 70,000 displacement tents, affecting approximately 350,000 people, with floodwaters reaching 1.5 meters in some areas.

More than 700 kilometers of sewage networks have reportedly been destroyed, while severe shortages of fuel and rescue equipment have left emergency services struggling to respond.

MNA