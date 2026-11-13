TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – A farewell ceremony for the remains of the unknown martyrs of the Sacred Defense [eight years of Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988] was held at Tehran’s Jomhouri Square late on Thursday.

The nationwide funeral processions for 350 martyrs of Sacred Defense across country started on Friday with the participation of huge number of martyr-fostering nation of the Islamic Iran concurrent with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (SA).