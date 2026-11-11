Hezbollah chief lauds Iran help to resistance in S. Lebanon

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem addressed a gathering of Hezbollaj on the occasion of Martyr’s Day on Wednesday.

"Martyr’s Day is the day of all those who are missing and wounded, the families of the martyrs, and Hezbollah’s journey, which we envisioned as a journey for the entire nation."

Accoridng to Al-Manar TV EN webiste, Sheikh Qassem also said that, "The Israeli aggression against Lebanon and the region is fully backed by the United States and is part of a broader, dangerous project."

He further noted that, "The occupation project began with Britain’s role in establishing “Israel” in 1948 and has always been one of extermination, displacement, and the destruction of Palestine’s infrastructure."

Accoridng to him, "The world remains silent as Gaza endures mass casualties and destruction, while major powers and the UN fail to act against this blatant crime."

He also said that "It is said that Lebanon’s problem is the Resistance’s entry into the support war, but the problem is the occupation"

The Hezbollah chief further continued that, "The Israeli occupation was already there and seeking to expand; the support front is not the cause of what is happening in Lebanon; resistance is a response, a confrontation and a means of liberation."

He continued to say that, "Amid this grave threat, confronting aggression requires resistance by the army, the people, the Resistance, and all those capable of taking up arms across our region.

He stressed that "Unity of the resistance arenas means cooperation in resisting and expelling the occupier, while the US pressures countries to join its alliance of aggression.

He continued that, "In Lebanon, we must work together to defend our land, protect our sovereignty and prevent our enemies from controlling us."

The Hezbollah leader went on to note that ""Israel" seeks to strip Lebanon of its strength to occupy its land and establish settlements, while some accept occupation but reject resistance.

He further warned that, "The Lebanese state must equip the army to confront “Israel” militarily and support the people in becoming its allies in resisting the occupation."

Accoridng to Hezbollah chief, "I call on the Lebanese authorities to stop discussing disarmament under Israeli aggression, as this is an Israeli-American demand"

Sheikh Qassem also said that, "The framework agreement’s two main flaws are opening the door to “Israel” without securing any gains for Lebanon and making concessions before negotiations even begin, without receiving anything in return."

Hezbollah chief continued to say that, "Trump suffered a crushing electoral defeat, and Netanyahu was also defeated; Iran, the Resistance across the region, and free peoples worldwide all played a role in their downfall.

MNA