Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, senior spokesman for Iran's armed forces, said any U.S. attack would be met with a response ten times more intense, after President Donald Trump threatened that a possible U.S. strike would be five times stronger than previous attacks.

He said documenting and recording the events of the second and third imposed wars is important for current and future generations, and that the foundation has drawn on lessons from the eight-year war, including its shortcomings, to carry out valuable documentation work with the help of the armed forces and state bodies.

Shekarchi said Iran has no fear of U.S. threats and that its armed forces are far more prepared and better equipped than before June 13, 2025, when the second imposed war began. He said that if the enemy seeks to attack Iran again, the enemy's material and non-material assets in the target bank will come under the most intense assault.

MNA