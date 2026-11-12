Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on the sidelines of the 31st UN climate change conference (COP31) in Turkey and discussed ways to develop and deepen bilateral relations as well as the most important regional and international developments.

The two presidents stressed the outstanding status of historical, cultural and civilizational relations between Iran and Turkey and the importance of deep ties between the two neighboring peoples. They emphasized the need to use the wide existing capacities to raise the level of cooperation in various political, economic, trade and regional fields.

They pointed to the two countries' shared will to expand relations within the framework of mutual respect, good neighborliness and common interests. They identified the development of trade exchanges, facilitation of economic cooperation, strengthening of private sector interaction and use of diverse cooperation opportunities as important areas ahead for Tehran-Ankara relations.

The two presidents exchanged views on current regional developments and the need to strengthen cooperation among regional countries to preserve peace, stability and sustainable security. They stressed the importance of dialogue, constructive engagement and joint efforts to prevent escalation of tensions and the spread of insecurity in the region.

The talks also emphasized the shared responsibility of regional countries in supporting security, stability and sustainable development and the need for approaches based on cooperation and convergence to address common challenges.

MNA