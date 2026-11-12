Iran's Assembly of Experts issued a statement thanking the Iranian people for eight months of presence in the nightly rallies, and said that if enemies begin another attack they will certainly face an immediate, effective response by Iran's forces without geographic limits.

The body said the issue of leaving the Non-Proliferation Treaty and reviewing the country's defense doctrine to create the necessary deterrence has become an unavoidable necessity and a public and national demand. It urged officials to address it under the Leader's guidance, saying repeated enemy threats, especially against Iran's nuclear program, show no hope can be placed in the relevant international institutions.

The statement called for forming a "war economy headquarters" with the participation of the different branches of government and under the oversight of the Leader's office, saying the enemy is banking on economic war and a desperate attempt to impose an air and ground blockade on the country.

The Assembly said the country's diplomatic apparatus must follow the same path and convey Iran's clear and decisive message, especially to neighbors. It said regional security can only be provided by the people of the region, and that the presence of foreigners from thousands of kilometers away is the main source of insecurity and their withdrawal is the main solution.

MNA