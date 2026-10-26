Iran in state of war, not hesitate to defend itself: Baghaei

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Monday, he emphasized that the powerful Armed Forces of the country do not have the slightest hesitation in defending the Islamic Iran with all its might.

“We are in a state of war and we will certainly not hesitate in exercising our inherent and inalienable rights to defense,” the spokesman underlined.

Referring to recent diplomatic developments, Baghaei stated, "Regarding the region and in particular, the Islamic Republic of Iran itself, we are monitoring the situation very closely with extreme power and and intelligence, and have prepared ourselves for any scenarios."

Turning to the Knesset elections in Israel and the narrative being pushed by Israeli officials concerning the possibility of a preemptive move by Iran to disrupt the electoral process, he stressed, “I do not believe there is an 'election' taking place there. What exists is a rivalry between various factions vying to commit even greater acts of malice. It is a contest among individuals whose primary platform is, 'I can commit more crimes and killings than you can.' It makes no difference to us who takes the helm of a regime whose track record shows it has brought nothing to our region but violence and slaughter. This regime is highly skilled at conducting 'false flag' operations."

Iran does not hesitate to exercise its inherent right to defense.

Iran’s powerful Armed Forces harbor not the slightest hesitation in defending Iran. The country is in a state of war, and it will certainly not delay in exercising its inherent and inalienable right to defense.

Details on Iran hosting officials from three regional countries

Regarding Iran hosting officials from three regional countries, the foreign ministry spokesperson stated, "As announced by the Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Tehran is hosting officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey; the initiative for this meeting was proposed during Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir’s visit to Tehran."

This meeting could serve as a foundation for further initiatives. For years, “we have maintained that regional security cannot be realized without the involvement of the regional countries itself. Discussions are expected to take place during the meetings these three officials will hold with the President and the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. This is the initial session, and its agenda remains to be studied. In general, such a meeting cannot be considered without taking into account the consequences stemming from the acts of aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime.”

US’s return to classical colonialism

Regarding the claims made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who, alongside his hostile remarks against Iran and Iranian civilization, has also called on the other side of the world for Cuban cooperation toward "positive change" and the overthrow of the Cuban government, while urging the Cuban people to contact the CIA.

"We are witnessing a reactionary trend and a return to classical colonialism. Whereas the Americans, during the peak of their influence in Latin America, at least attempted to maintain a degree of secrecy, they now openly incite other nations to change their own governments."

Need to declare solidarity with the Cuban people

The foreign ministry spokesperson stated it is necessary to express solidarity with the people of Cuba. The people of this country are facing difficult conditions due to the blockade and illegitimate sanctions imposed by the United States. Cuba possesses neither nuclear weapons nor anything else that would justify such pressures; yet, for seven decades, it has faced severe US sanctions.

Talks underway to resolve border issues with Pakistan and Iraq.

Regarding the closure of the borders and their current status, Baghaei noted that Pakistani side, from the beginning, indicated that the issue is technical in nature and that certain updates are required. Iran has also received reports that several terrorist acts had been planned. Consultations with Pakistan are ongoing, and the process is moving in a positive direction. It is hoped that the technical issues will be resolved as soon as possible.

With regards to Iraq, officials there are also actively following up the issue precisely. For that, Iraqi authorities have stated that sanctions against Iran will inevitably affect the people of Iraq as well. Therefore, the interests of both nations must be taken into account. This is not merely a matter of sentiment—though feelings and emotions certainly hold importance. Officials from neighboring countries, as well as Iranian officials, are pursuing this issue with great seriousness, and the problems will be resolved in the shortest time possible.

Confirmation of Qatari delegation's visit to Tehran

Confirming a visit to Tehran by a Qatari delegation, Baghaei stated this is not unusual. Given the current tensions in the region, it is natural for regional states to make efforts to convey messages and put forward potential proposals. This visit was one of several that have taken place over the past three to four weeks, during which Qatar sought to present its own positions and points of view. The visit was both bilateral in nature and conducted within the framework of mediation.

Referring to the threats surrounding Iran, the foreign ministry spokesperson noted, "Those responsible for closely monitoring these threats are indeed doing so and have the necessary measures on their agenda. We have heard the reports; throughout the 40-day period of defense, whenever any act of malice has been directed at Iran, Iranian forces have defended the country decisively—and this will continue to be the case in the future."

Insecurity of Strait of Hormuz “one of the factors driving up oil prices”

Regarding Trump’s claims about Iran, he added, "As I have stated before, what matters to us is safeguarding Iran’s national interests. The rise in oil prices is due to the Americans themselves, who have rendered the Strait of Hormuz insecure. A few months ago, Trump declared that he acts like a pirate."

A for their other claims, they are hardly surprising. Regarding Minab, they even allege that the crime was the work of artificial intelligence. In reality, however, the actual state of affairs—both in the region and globally—asserts itself over such delusions and baseless claims, he continued.

Iran's armed forces to respond to any military aggression with full readiness

In response to a question regarding Iran’s potential actions against data centers in regional countries, Esmaeil Baghaei stated, "How we would respond to any form of military aggression falls outside my area of ​​expertise, and I cannot offer a comment on it. Our powerful Armed Forces are in a state of full readiness and will demonstrate how they can catch the enemy by surprise. The experience gained over the past eight months will be put to use in the future."

"In our defensive responses, unlike the opposing side, which has made no distinction between military and civilian targets, we have maintained this distinction. As for the selection of targets, the competent authorities will make those decisions."

Iran has never sought nuclear weapons.

Regarding Barack Obama’s remarks that Iran did not possess nuclear weapons, the fact is that Iran did not have nuclear weapons is a reality. Iran has never sought nuclear weapons, and this is part of the reality of the last two decades, he maintained.

Iran participated in the negotiations and signed an agreement, but the United States withdrew from it without any reason. American public opinion needs to be informed of these facts.

US mistakes negotiation for dictation.

Baghaei addressed the rising threat levels between Iran and the United States as well as the holding of meetings, stating, "The American side is not serious about negotiations. Over the past two years, the US has demonstrated that it confuses negotiation with dictation, and it keeps repeating the same lie."

Iran never closed the window of diplomacy. It [Iran] demonstrated this in practice and in 2015 we entered into a treaty that it adhered to for three to four years after that and this was the US that violated it. Didn't Obama and Biden sign the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding?

Iran is both resolute in its self-defense and serious about diplomacy.

Find a country more responsible than Iran. Despite all these circumstances, it still keeps the door to diplomacy open. Just as it acted with determination and seriousness in its own defense, it is equally serious when it comes to diplomacy.

The Iranian people possess a capacity for logic and experience in diplomacy, as well as negotiating acumen. However, the other side has yet to reach the conclusion that when it [US] speaks of diplomacy, it must also adhere to its requirements.

In conclusion, regarding the impact of oil prices on the negotiations, he stated, "That is not the case; such a multifaceted equation should not be viewed through the lens of a single cause. What matters to us is securing Iran’s interests. It is absolutely not the case that we would look at oil prices before engaging in negotiations. We are not going to halt diplomacy because of a single factor; we take action whenever the country’s interests dictate it. Bear in mind that any decision in this regard is reached by consensus and is not one-dimensional."

MNA/ 6990166