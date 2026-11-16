In a post on his X account on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “From the so-called “refrigerator cases” in France to allegations that Iran is plotting to assassinate U.S. officials, we are witnessing what appears to be a coordinated malign narrative campaign orchestrated by Israel’s disinformation machine.”

“Its purpose is to portray Iran not merely as a threat to Western governments, but as an enemy of ordinary people and their everyday lives. The objective is clear: when American and European public opinion refuses to support their leaders’ warmongering, fear must be manufactured to push the public into backing an escalation of the war and to legitimize their leaders’ reckless political and military actions under the pretext of protecting public safety.”

Baghaei added, “At the same time, by framing U.S. officials themselves as targets of assassination threats, the campaign seeks to make the conflict personal for them. In their war of aggression against Iran, the United States and Israel have carried out state terrorism in its most blatant form - assassinating officials and targeting ordinary civilians. Iran, however, has responded, and continues to respond, with resolute resistance and legitimate self-defense.”

“It [Iran] has neither any need to resort to terror violence - like its enemies do - nor any reason to disrupt the daily lives of ordinary people - people who have themselves become victims of their own leaders’ disastrous decisions. American officials retreating into military bunkers after days of claiming victory in the war is a transparent attempt to elicit sympathy from a public already outraged by its leaders’ lies and by the fact that the United States has effectively become an instrument for advancing Israel’s priorities,” he emphasized.

“No amount of spin or media manipulation will dispel their mounting fear or growing psychological distress. Iran does not need to become a mirror image of its wicked aggressors to defeat them. Nor does it see any reason to play the game of losers,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman noted.

MNA