Prior to the Army's announcement, the IRGC Navy issued a statement reporting explosion in two oil tankers earlier on Monday as a result of hitting sea mines in the Strait.

The incidents were confirmed by independent sources.

The indients were reported while a third US carrier arrived in the region.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Navy also said in a statement regarding an oil tanker that violated regulations by sailing along an unauthorized route east of the Strait of Hormuz with its navigation systems turned off.

The statement added that this was the third rogue oil tanker to catch fire and be disabled after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours.

It stressed that, despite the US president’s false claims, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and will stay closed for as long as the Islamic Republic of Iran deems necessary, adding that all vessels are required to use authorized routes and comply with regulations announced by Iran’s Armed Forces.

Shipping companies and tanker owners were also warned once again to refrain from sailing along unauthorized routes or switching off their navigation systems, the statement noted.

MNA