Speaking to reporters after the 30th meeting of ECO foreign ministers in Islamabad on Monday, Iran's top diplomat stated all items on the meeting’s agenda had been discussed.

Araghchi said ECO members had responded positively to Iran’s two-day proposal, voicing support and hope that it would lead to a permanent and complete end to the ongoing war.

He described member states’ backing for the initiative as one of the notable outcomes of Monday’s meeting.

AThe Iranian foreign minister said the ministers had also exchanged views on the future and reviewed cooperation in energy, renewable energy, science and regional security.

He also emphasized the delegates’ attention to Gaza and the suffering of Palestinians, which has its roots in crimes committed by the Israeli regime.

A silent genocide is taking place, Araghchi said, adding that the Israeli regime was preventing Palestinians from accessing medicine, safe drinking water, and food. Severe flooding and heavy rainfall had further aggravated the situation, he said.

MNA