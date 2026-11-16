Underlining Pakistan’s commitment to dialog and diplomacy for the peaceful resolution of regional disputes, Shehbaz Sharif called for collective efforts to address threats to regional security, local Iranian media reported of the meeting.

The Prime Minister further called for enhanced cooperation in trade and investment, transport and transit connectivity, energy, information and communication technology, and sustainable development.

He also stressed the importance of effective implementation of existing ECO agreements and strengthening institutional mechanisms to accelerate regional economic integration.

Highlighting Pakistan’s strategic geographical location, Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity through road, rail, and multimodal transport corridors to facilitate access to regional and international markets, particularly for landlocked ECO Member States.

MNA/IRNA