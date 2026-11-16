Bahrain’s High Criminal Court issued a life sentence on Monday, in absentia, against Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, a prominent Bahraini cleric.

The court session took place following a 40-day conflict, amidst a wave of widespread arrests of religious scholars and activists, as well as the revocation of the citizenship of hundreds of individuals.

Four other clerics have also been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Prior to this, the Bahraini opposition had dismissed the trial of several prominent Shia clerics, holding the government responsible for the consequences of any convictions that might be handed down against the detained clerics. These groups warned that continuation of such actions would push political crisis into a phase of confrontation that threatens the very existence of one of the core components of Bahraini society.

Opposition forces have called on the people of Bahrain to follow developments and to remain prepared to defend the religious scholars and Shia community, in accordance with the guidance of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim, who has emphasized the importance of remaining loyal to the scholars.

MNA