Tehran slams Europe's contradictory, irresponsible stance

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei reacted to the contradictory and irresponsible positions of Germany and its European partners toward US and Israeli military aggression against Iran.

In a social media post, the senior Iranian diplomat wrote, "June 2025: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking about Israel’s aggression against Iran, said: 'This is the dirty work Israel is doing for all of us.'"

"October 2026: German Foreign Minister (and others) warn against renewed attacks on Iran and stress the need to prevent further escalation," Baghaei reminded.

"Friedrich Schiller, The Maid of Orleans, Act III, Scene VI:“O exalted Reason, bright daughter of the divine mind, wise architect of the universe and guide of the stars—who are you, then, if, bound to the tail of the wild horse of madness, you must watch helplessly, crying out, as you are dragged alongside that drunken rider into the abyss?” he concluded.

MNA