Araghchi and Munir held a meeting on the sidelines of the 30th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest regional and international developments and discussed ways to expand bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest.

They also exchanged views on the challenges and threats facing regional peace and security, as well as possible avenues to enhance cooperation to safeguard peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, Araghchi held a separate bilateral meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Iran’s top diplomat also met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, alongside other ministers and senior officials participating in the summit.

During the meeting, the Pakistani prime minister welcomed the ECO member states’ foreign ministers and stressed the importance of strengthening regional cooperation and leveraging capacities to develop economic, trade, and transit relations among neighboring and regional countries.

MNA