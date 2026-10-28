Iran urges Qatar to abide by its mediation role in talks

In his reaction to the remarks of Director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Ibrahim Al Hashemi regarding the visit of senior officials of Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to Tehran, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mahmoud Maleki stated, “The quadrilateral meeting in Tehran is, in itself, a sign to Iran’s good faith and responsible approach toward the shared interests of the nations in the region.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran expects all regional states, including Qatar, to reciprocate this good faith in their own policies and approaches, he continued.

In addition, Iran expects neighboring Qatar, in adherence to the principle of good neighborliness, to strictly refrain from repeating certain action, specifically allowing aggressor parties to utilize their territory and facilities for the purpose of military aggression against Iran.

Referring to the constructive discussions held during the four-party meeting in Tehran, including Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, Mahmoud Maleki advised the Qatari official to exercise greater caution in his public statements, given Qatar’s role in ongoing diplomatic processes.

MNA/ 6992254