According to local Iranian media citing Russian foreign ministry, the two top diplomats of Iran and Russia reviewed developments resulting from the aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran and discussed ways to overcome the current crisis.

The Irnaian media also citied the Iranian foreign ministry's sources that Lavrov and Araghchi discussed and consulted on the latestsefforts and political initiatives with the aim of preserving peace and security in the region and the world

This phone conversation follows ongoing diplomatic consultations between Tehran and Moscow on regional developments. Lavrov visited Tehran on October 19 and met with Araghchi. During that meeting, the two sides discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf, ways to resolve the regional crisis, and expanding cooperation within the framework of the United Nations and international organizations.

MNA