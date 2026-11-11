  1. Politics
Nov 11, 2026, 10:45 AM

Rubio’s baseless delusion has dragged US to failure: Araghchi

Rubio’s baseless delusion has dragged US to failure: Araghchi

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – In his reaction to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s baseless remarks, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has said that these kinds of delusions and baseless notions have led to the failure in the US policy.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “8 years ago, a cartoon character like Pompeo said Iranians must follow White House diktat “if they want to eat. Today, Rubio—whose fellow Cubans are victims of same policy—repeats that drivel.”

“Forget about the inhumanity. It’s the delusions that are producing failed US policy,” he added.

Araghchi reiterated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is echoing former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks that Iranians must follow Washington’s orders if they want to eat, adding that such thinking has contributed to the failure of US policies.

Rubio’s baseless delusion has dragged US to failure: Araghchi

MNA

News ID 249327

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