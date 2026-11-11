Rubio’s baseless delusion has dragged US to failure: Araghchi

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “8 years ago, a cartoon character like Pompeo said Iranians must follow White House diktat “if they want to eat. Today, Rubio—whose fellow Cubans are victims of same policy—repeats that drivel.”

“Forget about the inhumanity. It’s the delusions that are producing failed US policy,” he added.

Araghchi reiterated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is echoing former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks that Iranians must follow Washington’s orders if they want to eat, adding that such thinking has contributed to the failure of US policies.

MNA