At the start of their talks, Araghchi and Dar expressed appreciation for each other’s positions in support of strengthening bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement that the two foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The two sides reaffirmed the strong and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran and underscored their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation through continued high-level engagement.

Araghchi congratulated Pakistan on its successful hosting of the 30th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers and expressed appreciation for the constructive discussions, warm hospitality, and excellent arrangements of the summit.

The parties also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the priorities of ECO, particularly in the areas of regional cooperation and connectivity development.

Dar stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only effective path to resolving outstanding issues between Iran and the US, preventing further escalation of tensions, and achieving lasting peace and stability.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continued engagement and consultations.

The foreign ministers agreed to maintain close contact and regular consultations on matters of mutual interest.

MNA/IRN