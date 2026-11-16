UKMTO has received a report of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz. The Company Security Officer of a Tanker has reported the vessel being struck by an unknown projectile whilst transiting outbound. This resulted in a fire in the engine room. No casualties have been reported and all crew have been accounted for.

Damage assessment and environmental impact unknown at present.

Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, whilst authorities investigate.

MNA