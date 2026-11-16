Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks during a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart, Nabih Berri, on Monday, accoridng to Press TV.

“In our view, lasting peace and stability in the region cannot be achieved without an end to the war in Lebanon and the full restoration of Lebanese sovereignty over its entire territory,” he said.

He also noted that the Islamic Republic attaches particular importance to the issue of Lebanon in pursuing its demands and conditions in the mediated negotiation process with the United States.

He was referring to seven core conditions declared by Iran for renewed talks with the US amid a stalemate in negotiations to permanently end the war. Among those conditions are ending the fighting on all fronts, especially Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.

Berri, for his part, called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 33-day-long Israeli military onslaught on the country in 2006.

The Israeli regime keeps attacking Lebanon and occupying areas there in defiance of a truce that took effect on June 20 and a US-brokered framework agreement reached on June 26.

The usurping entity has also solidified its occupation of Lebanon’s southern regions, with its officials announcing future settlement plans.

MNA