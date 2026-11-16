According to the Public Relations Department of the IRGC Navy Force, the drone was reportedly conducting surveillance of Iran’s air defense and electronic warfare systems before being forced to land.

This is the fourth drone of this type captured intact by the Electronic Warfare and UAV Command of the IRGC Navy, and the eighth drone overall to be captured intact by the IRGC’s air defense forces in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz.

This drone, which was operating in the area with the objective of tracking and identifying air defense and electronic warfare systems, was subjected to a successful electronic attack by personnel of the IRGC Navy south of Qeshm Island; following the seizure of its flight controls, it was brought to the ground intact.

During its military aggression, the invading US military has deployed a wide spectrum of its advanced, state-of-the-art equipment; yet, from multi-million-dollar MQ-9 and MQ-1 drones to MQM-170s and loitering munitions, all have been intercepted, destroyed, or neutralized, thanks to the intelligence, initiative, and capabilities of the elite young officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

MNA/ 7012749