  1. Politics
Oct 23, 2026, 9:27 AM

Baghaei:

Calling US-Israeli aggression ‘Iran conflict’ moral evasion

Calling US-Israeli aggression ‘Iran conflict’ moral evasion

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has criticized the use of the term “Iran conflict” for the US and Israeli aggression as an attempt to evade moral responsibility by obsecuring truth.

In a post on X pub;ished on Thursday night, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Esmaeil Baghaei, said that the refusal to call aggression by its name is not neutrality but moral evasion.

“If we lack even the courage to identify the aggressor and name the aggression, how can we claim to have the moral courage to confront injustice, propose workable solutions, or contribute meaningfully to peace?” he said.

“Peace cannot be built by appeasing aggressors, legitimizing aggression, condemning the victim, or sacrificing fundamental principles,” the spokesperson added.

MNA

News ID 248824

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