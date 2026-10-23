Calling US-Israeli aggression ‘Iran conflict’ moral evasion

In a post on X pub;ished on Thursday night, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Esmaeil Baghaei, said that the refusal to call aggression by its name is not neutrality but moral evasion.

“If we lack even the courage to identify the aggressor and name the aggression, how can we claim to have the moral courage to confront injustice, propose workable solutions, or contribute meaningfully to peace?” he said.

“Peace cannot be built by appeasing aggressors, legitimizing aggression, condemning the victim, or sacrificing fundamental principles,” the spokesperson added.

MNA