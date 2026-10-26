  1. Politics
Oct 26, 2026, 7:25 AM

US proud of what it accuses Iran of: Baghaei

US proud of what it accuses Iran of: Baghaei

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the US secretary of state accuses Iran of piracy while the US president openly boasts of it.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei responded to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's accusation that Iran attacked ships like Caribbean pirates.

In a post on X, Baghaei wrote that Marco Rubio, accusing Iran of attacking ships، said: “We haven’t seen anything like this since World War II and the pirates of the Caribbean.”

He added that U.S. President, on 1 May 2026, boasting about seizing commercial ships and confiscating oil cargoes: “we’re like PIRATES. We’re sort of like PIRATES.”

"Perhaps the president won’t be too pleased to learn that his secretary of state has so quickly forgotten his own proud claim of being like pirates," Baghaei concluded.

MNA 

News ID 248914

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News