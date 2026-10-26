US proud of what it accuses Iran of: Baghaei

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei responded to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's accusation that Iran attacked ships like Caribbean pirates.



In a post on X, Baghaei wrote that Marco Rubio, accusing Iran of attacking ships، said: “We haven’t seen anything like this since World War II and the pirates of the Caribbean.”



He added that U.S. President, on 1 May 2026, boasting about seizing commercial ships and confiscating oil cargoes: “we’re like PIRATES. We’re sort of like PIRATES.”



"Perhaps the president won’t be too pleased to learn that his secretary of state has so quickly forgotten his own proud claim of being like pirates," Baghaei concluded.

MNA