For the past five years, the World Islamic Peace Forum—an Iranian organization—has held conferences under the banner of the "Global Coalition to Combat Scientific Apartheid." The fifth such conference took place on November 10th in Tehran and featured a message from President Pezeshkian.

"Scientific apartheid" refers to the discrimination imposed by dominant, powerful nations upon developing countries, effectively depriving the latter of access to science, technology, education, and research. A deliberate strategy employed by U.S. and Israel—particularly against Iran—is to obstruct the country's scientific progress. This may manifest through scientific sanctions or even the assassination of Iranian scientists. It is essential for the global elite to become familiar with the concept and objectives of scientific apartheid.

In essence, scientific apartheid signifies the monopolization of technology, science, research, and education by major powers, ensuring that they alone retain access to these advancements while keeping other nations dependent upon them. This phenomenon is not limited to nuclear science; it is also evident across various other fields, including healthcare, environmental studies, physics, and chemistry. The regimes—such as the United States and Israel—actively strive to hinder the participation of Iranian elites and impede Iran’s rapid advancement in science and technology. Certain countries—most notably the United States and Israel—actively work to prevent Iranian elites from securing global scientific accolades. They strive to ensure that Iranian elites are not invited to international competitions; if an invitation is extended, they leverage their influence within institutions and conferences to hinder Iran from achieving a favorable standing. Furthermore, following such events, they approach these Iranian elites with deceptive promises, seeking to recruit them—effectively luring them away from Iran and encouraging them to emigrate. In short, they are deeply and actively involved in these activities behind the scenes.

To counter "scientific apartheid," the first step is for the nation's elites—particularly officials in the sectors of education, science, and health—to become fully aware of this phenomenon. On the international stage, and with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we must employ "scientific diplomacy" to foster scientific multilateralism.

Internationally, engaging with coalitions such as BRICS is of great importance. Given the existence of various such alliances, Iran’s participation is vital; we must strive to strengthen these multilateral coalitions to combat scientific apartheid. Iranian elites, by participating in international forums—despite the restrictions imposed by Western powers—must actively challenge this scientific apartheid.

In this endeavor, Iran—as a developing nation—cannot afford to move at an ordinary pace; we must act with great urgency. Domestic officials must remain attentive, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should cultivate the necessary groundwork among nations and international institutions to create greater opportunities for Iranian elites on the global stage.

In this context, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, in his message addressed to Iranian elites and medalists, described their achievements as "breaking scientific boundaries." The concept of "breaking scientific boundaries" is highly significant. We must—with great momentum—engage and collaborate beyond borders with elites who share our vision and seek the advancement of their own nations, so that we may witness the fruits of this cooperation.

MNA