Iran nation is father, mother of bombs: Army cmdr. warns US

Referring to the US threat of renewing was against Iran, he stressed that people of the country will respond firmly to the enemy’s excessive demands and there is, therefore, no cause for concern in this regard.

The enemy cannot achieve its goals against such a nation, because a civilization cannot be destroyed by bombs, the Army commander highlighted.

“What matters is the readiness of the Army and other Armed Forces to respond to threats,” he said, adding that necessary preparations are in place, and today the Army Force stands ready, with its finger on the trigger, to respond to any threat.

Earlier, Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, had warned the United States against any military miscalculation against Iran, saying Tehran would respond to Washington's "mother of all bombs" with the "father of bombs."

MNA