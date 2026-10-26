E3 set stage for US-Israeli aggression against Iran: Ulyanov

In a post on his X account, the Russian envoy wrote, “Official representatives of Tehran are very gentle and polite. They turn blind eye to the fact that since March 2022 the E3 (France, Germany and the UK) always tried to escalate in the IAEA Board of Governors and in fact, they set the stage for the US and Israeli aggression against Iran.”

Confirming the criticism of Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, Ulyanov identified the actions of the three European countries as a cause of escalating tensions and a factor that paves the way for attacks by the US and Israel against Iran.

"Tehran’s officials are very mild-mannered and polite. They overlook the fact that, since March 2022, the three European signatories to the JCPOA (France, Germany, and the UK) have consistently sought to escalate tensions within the IAEA Board of Governors—effectively paving the way for aggression against Iran by the United States and Israel."

On Saturday, in a post on his X account, Baghaei responded to concerns expressed by Germany and several other European countries regarding the escalation of tensions in the West Asia region.

Recalling a notable statement made by the German Chancellor in June 2025, in which he endorsed Israel’s crimes against Iran, Baghaei wrote, "In June 2025, Friedrich Merz remarked on Israel’s military aggression against Iran, stating, 'This is the dirty work that Israel is doing for all of us.' Now, in October 2026, the German Foreign Minister (along with counterparts from several other European nations) is issuing warnings regarding a renewed attack on Iran and emphasizing the need to contain the tensions."

MNA/FNA