Houshang Bazvand, CEO of the Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company, told Tasnim News Agency that the two sides have fully agreed on the technical and executive aspects of the project.

"We have reached an agreement with the Russian side on the figure of 1.36 billion euros," Bazvand said, accoridng to Press TV EN webiste.

He noted that the Iranian estimate is slightly lower than this amount and will be submitted to the Supreme Economic Council for final approval.

Addressing the supply chain, Bazvand emphasized that all necessary equipment for the railway will be produced domestically.

"The railway will be built to Iranian specifications, and the supply of its equipment has no connection to the Russian side," he said.

Regarding the rolling stock, Bazvand clarified that the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI), as the operating company, will make the decisions concerning the procurement of wagons.

The Rasht-Astara railway is the final missing link of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) on the Iranian side.

The INSTC is a multi-mode transportation route designed to connect the Indian Ocean to the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe, passing through India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Central Asia.

The corridor aims to reduce transit time and costs for cargo moving between South Asia, Central Asia, and Russia.

The Iranian section of the corridor connects the port of Bandar Abbas in the south to the border with Azerbaijan and Russia in the north.

The Rasht-Astara line spans approximately 164 kilometers. Once completed, it will connect the existing Iranian rail network to the Astara border crossing, facilitating direct rail freight transit to Russia and the broader Eurasian market.

MNA