Iran’s U23 Freestyle Team wins title of C’ships in Las Vegas

Iran topped the freestyle standings with 180 points, ahead of Russia on 171 and host nation the United States on 104, securing the overall team crown with a strong performance across the 10 weight classes.

Held from October 12 to 18, the United World Wrestling (UWW) championships brought together emerging wrestlers from around the world in Greco-Roman, women’s wrestling and freestyle.

Iran’s title-winning campaign reached its climax on the final day, when Ahora Khateri and Mahdi Yousefi delivered decisive victories to keep the team ahead of its closest rival.

Khateri staged one of the tournament’s most dramatic comebacks in the 65kg final, recovering from a 6-1 deficit to defeat Japan’s Kaiji Ogino 7-6 after scoring six points in the final 40 seconds.

Yousefi then strengthened Iran’s position in the team race by defeating Russia’s Said Saidulov 3-1 in the 79kg final, helping secure the championship for the Iranian squad.

Iran had already collected two freestyle gold medals before the final day’s decisive bouts. Abolfazl Rahmani defeated Russia’s Arslan Bagaev 5-2 in the 92kg final, while Abolfazl Mohammad Nezhad secured the 125kg title with a commanding 10-0 victory over Georgia’s Aleksandre Abramishvili.

Iran’s Sports and Youth Minister Ahmad Donyamali congratulated the national freestyle team, saying the achievement had brought joy and pride to the Iranian people.

MNA