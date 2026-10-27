  1. Sports
Oct 27, 2026, 10:01 AM

Pres. Pezeshkian:

Iran remains proud, steadfast with its talented youth

Iran remains proud, steadfast with its talented youth

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Stating championship is a manifestation of will and determination of a nation that believes rights must be claimed, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized Iran remains proud and steadfast thanks to its talented youth.

In a post on his X account late on Monday, Pezeshkian referred to the national Greco-Roman wrestling team’s championship, and wrote, “The champions of Iran’s national Greco-Roman wrestling team have once again reached the pinnacle of the world.”

He seized this opportunity to thank Iran’s national Greco-Roman wrestling team who once again raised the glorious name of the Islamic Iran on the international stages.

He reiterated that the Islamic Iran will remain proud and steadfast thanks to its talented youth.

The Iranian national Greco-Roman wrestling team claimed the world championship title earlier than the championships in Kazakhstan wraps up.

Despite the early win, the national Iranian Greco-Roman team has the chance to win four gold medals and one bronze medal across the six remaining weight classes.

MNA/ 6991138

News ID 248955

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