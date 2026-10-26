Iran becomes champion of 2026 World Wrestling Championships

The Iranian national Greco-Roman wrestling team claimed the world championship title earler than the championships in Kazakhstan wraps up.

At the conclusion of the first four weight classes, Gholamreza Farrokhi (82 kg) won the gold medal; Payam Ahmadi (55 kg) and Ali Ahmadi-Vafa (60 kg) claimed silver medals; and Ali Oskou (77 kg) earned a bronze medal.

Despite the early win, the national Iranian Greco-Roman team has the chance to win four gold medals and one bronze medal across the six remaining weight classes.

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