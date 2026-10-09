Pezeshkian, Putin, Aliyev discuss energy, Caspian Sea coop.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit and the Caspian Sea environmental summit in Turkmenistan.

The three presidents reviewed key issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on ways to strengthen ties and develop cooperation in areas of shared interest. They highlighted opportunities to enhance economic, trade and regional relations.

Cooperation among Caspian littoral states and regional issues were also discussed, with the presidents stressing the importance of closer coordination and making better use of existing capacities to advance common goals.

Dimitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman told reporters about the trilateral meeting, that "In the trilateral meeting among Vladimir Putin, Masoud Pezzekian, and Ilham Aliyev, issues related to cooperation formats between the three countries in various fields, including energy and other sectors, were exchanged."

MNA/IRN86287752