Iran not to accept bowing to bullies, unfair treatment

He made the remarks at a national ceremony marking the start of 2026-2027 Agricultural Year, emphasizing the need to advance scientific knowledge, improve productivity, and make greater use of modern technology.

"We will not accept bowing to bullies and unfair treatment, but achieving this dignity and strength is impossible without science and knowledge. We cannot remain ignorant while making grand statements,” he said.

The president also addressed pessimistic predictions by Iran’s adversaries about the country’s economic and livelihood conditions. He said some had warned that the country would face severe disruptions and deadlock by May unless certain measures were taken.

However, he said, the government had relied on domestic capabilities and confidence in its managers to overcome obstacles.

“They created obstacles, but we stood firm and the way forward opened up,” Pezeshkian said, adding that sanctions could be overcome if the country pursued shared goals and a common resolve while improving productivity.

He stressed that Iran needed to make better use of its resources, including water and soil, and improve agricultural efficiency. Falling behind other countries in these areas was unacceptable, he said.

Pezeshkian called on managers to identify the country’s existing capabilities, draw on the expertise of scientists and specialists, and learn from successful international experiences to address shortcomings and promote development.

He said the first step was to acknowledge that the current situation was not satisfactory and then examine how other countries had achieved better results.

MNA