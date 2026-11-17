Speaking to local Iranian meida on Tuesday, deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament Ali Nikzad said "the US has moved about 13,000 kilometers away from its home and has come to this region; just as it left Afghanistan and Iraq before, it must now return to its home."

The conflict between the United states and and the Islamic Republic is fundamental, Nikzad said, explainning that Democrates and Republicans make no difference to them when they are in power.

He added that "there is no fundamental difference between the Democrats and Republicans of America in confronting the Islamic Republic, explaining more that, "In my opinion, Democrats and Republicans are no different from each other; because their difference with the Islamic Republic of Iran is a fundamental difference."

He went on to stress thatm "Iran's response to any aggression will not be limited geographically as the the Leader of the Islamic Revolution recently said."

"The wise Leader of the Revolution has emphasized that the response of the Islamic Republic will not be limited to a specific geography. Our martyred Imam had previously said that if necessary, a regional war would occur; but some did not take these warnings seriously. But they saw that it became a regional war."

Nikzad added: Before the war, it was announced that any country that uses its land, sky or sea to carry out operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran would face a tough reaction from Iran. This warning was implemented and the Islamic Republic responded by attacking the enemy's positions in those countries."

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