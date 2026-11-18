In response to the announcement of the start of the military operation by the Zionist regime in the central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement considered this action a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement and a violation of the agreement to reduce tensions.

According to ISNA, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement announced in a statement that the start of military operations in the central Gaza Strip, crossing the so-called "Yellow Line" and shooting at Palestinian residents is a clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Islamic Jihad also held the US government and the "Peace Council" responsible for the new aggression of the Zionist regime's army against the Palestinian people and announced that Tel Aviv is trying to transfer its internal crises outside the occupied territories at the cost of Palestinian blood.

The movement called on mediators to take immediate action to stop the aggression of the occupying regime in Jerusalem and end the crimes of this regime's army against the Palestinian people.

The statement emphasized that the recent actions of the Zionist regime have added to the series of war crimes and the continuation of the genocidal war against the Palestinian people.

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