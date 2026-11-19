“More than 330,000 people, including an estimated 174,000 children, have been displaced since the beginning of the renewed military escalations,” the UN children’s agency said in a statement.



“The situation in Taiz City is particularly alarming… more than 800,000 people have reportedly been cut off from humanitarian assistance as of late October,” UNICEF added.



“The number of casualties is likely to increase as renewed fighting continues around densely populated areas, particularly in Taiz” and Lahij.

MNA