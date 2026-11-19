Earlier in the day, Trump and Putin met in Shenzhen, but they made no joint statements to the media afterwards.

The bilateral talks lasted 35-40 minutes, according to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov.

During the open portion of the meeting, Trump said a lot of “wonderful things” could come out of their talks, and described Putin as a “friend.”

“We’ve had ‌a great relationship ‌for many years. We know each other for a long ‌time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of ⁠this, or at least start. But I think they’ll ‌come out of this,” he said.

Trump also held talks with XI. Ahead of the meeting, the US president said he and his Chinese counterpart enjoyed an “outstanding personal relationship”.

Many reports likened the three-way talks to the 1945 Yalta conference between the US, British, and Soviet leaders that in effect carved up order in Europe after World War II between East and capitalist West.

They predicted that the meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi will address nuclear disarmament, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the war on Iran, as well as broader trade issues.

MNA