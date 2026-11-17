The United States and the Zionist regime had believed they could secure victory through their military hardware and weapons alone, he underlined.

He, who is also the chief of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, noted that the experience of the two wars had demonstrated that military capabilities were only one factor in warfare, while national will, faith, and trust in divine promises ultimately determined the outcome.

He emphasized that Iranian people and the country’s fighters had successfully overcome the challenges of war through steadfastness and resistance, paving the way for victory.

General Abdollahi stressed that resistance must continue until the enemy regrets its actions, adding that avenging the blood of the martyred Leader, those killed in the war, and children killed in the conflict remains a priority.

The experience of the two wars demonstrated that military equipment is only one of the factors influencing a war, while the decisive elements on the battlefield are “national will, faith, and belief in divine promises,” the commander added.

Major General Abdollahi noted that the enemy had repeatedly declared its objective of overthrowing the Islamic Republic but has failed to accomplish it. It has neither managed to seize Iranian territory nor shaken the resolve of the Iranian people, he said.

Referring to the performance of the Armed Forces across various defense sectors, the senior commander said significant achievements have been made in the naval domain, enabling Iranian forces to take effective action against the US naval power.

“We were able to push the Americans back across the seas. By God’s grace, we will drive the Americans back in this region as far as the South Pole. The Americans should await this action by us,” major General Abdollahi stated.

He also pointed to the country’s advances in countering enemy fighter jets and other aircraft, saying the operational capabilities and precision of the Armed Forces in this field have improved compared with the past.

Back on Nov. 11, he had that the production of weapons will not halt even under the heavy bombardment of the enemy.

In a message penned to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC)'s Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi, General Abdollahi had also emphasized that resilience of the country’s missile and drone industries has reached a level that enables the uninterrupted production of weapons, even under the heavy enemy's fire and bombardment.

MNA