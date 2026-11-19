“Not another cent of taxpayer money should go toward Trump’s reckless war of choice,” Ansari wrote in a post on X. “Congress has the power to stop funding this war—we must act now.”

Ansari and fellow Representative Ro Khanna earlier called on Congress to oppose any funding package that “does not explicitly prohibit funds from being used for offensive operations in Iran”.

Last week, she called for an investigation into the Pentagon’s handling of the war on Iran.

“I absolutely support investigating the entire leadership at the Department of War, beginning with Pete Hegseth,” Ansari wrote on X, accusing officials of carrying out illegal orders that endangered US service members and resulted in 23 deaths.

MNA