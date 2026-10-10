Putin relays Iran’s terms for ending war to Trump

The Kremlin clarified that Putin informed Trump of Tehran's position during their phone call on Friday, without revealing details or Trump's response.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict with Iran, which has been ongoing for more than seven months and flared up following a U.S.-Israeli war on Iran in February, have been stalled since the summer.

This week, Putin met with Iranian President Masoud Bezhkishan on the sidelines of a regional summit in Turkmenistan, where the Russian president expressed his readiness to mediate in order to reach a settlement that would end the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Saturday, as quoted by the official Russian news agency "RIA Novosti", that "in coordination with the Iranian president, Putin conveyed to Trump the views of the Iranian side regarding a possible settlement of the conflict".

MNA