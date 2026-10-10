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Oct 10, 2026, 8:44 AM

Pezeshkian arrives in Tehran after attending CIS Summit

Pezeshkian arrives in Tehran after attending CIS Summit

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Tehran after attending and delivering speeches at two summits that had brought several regional heads of state and representatives together to deliberate on issues of mutual interest.

Pezeshkian, who had traveled to Turkmenistan to attend the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Environmental Summit of the Heads of Caspian Sea Littoral States, left the city of Turkmenbashi for Tehran Friday evening.

During his two-day visit, he held meetings and discussions with the presidents of Russia, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, as well as the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

His speeches at the CIS summit and the Caspian Sea Forum focused on challenges the region is grappling with and talked about the importance of multilateral relations, countering unilateralism, energy cooperation, and other political, economic, social, and security matters.

MNA

News ID 248448

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