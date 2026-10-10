Pezeshkian arrives in Tehran after attending CIS Summit

Pezeshkian, who had traveled to Turkmenistan to attend the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Environmental Summit of the Heads of Caspian Sea Littoral States, left the city of Turkmenbashi for Tehran Friday evening.

During his two-day visit, he held meetings and discussions with the presidents of Russia, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, as well as the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

His speeches at the CIS summit and the Caspian Sea Forum focused on challenges the region is grappling with and talked about the importance of multilateral relations, countering unilateralism, energy cooperation, and other political, economic, social, and security matters.

MNA